Foudy had three shots on goal, one blocked shot and four penalty minutes over 12:02 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Boston.

Foudy moved up to the first line for a stretch after Artturi Lehkonen left with an upper-body injury late in the first period. Foudy filled in on the top line for the second period before Alex Newhook got most of the minutes on the line with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen in the final period. It's not yet known if Lehkonen's injury will prevent him from suiting up Monday in Philadelphia, the finale of a four-game road trip. Foudy took one dumb penalty early in the third period that wiped out a potential power play when the Avs still had a puncher's chance, down 3-0.