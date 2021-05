Foudy signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Colorado on Tuesday.

Drafted 75th overall by the Avalanche in 2020, the speedster put forth a modest professional debut this year, recording 14 points in 34 games with AHL Colorado. In additional, Foudy's minus-19 rating there probably suggests he isn't ready to make the jump to the big club, but the future remains bright for the 19-year-old.