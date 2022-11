Foudy had three shots on goal and a two penalty minutes over 12:11 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to Winnipeg.

Foudy was called up from AHL Colorado and made his NHL debut. The 20-year-old skated on the third line, which also included AHL-callup Alex Galchenyuk. Tuesday's game was the first of four games on the road, so Foudy should remain in the lineup for the next week. The Avalanche next travel to Buffalo for a Thursday encounter with the Sabres.