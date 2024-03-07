Foudy logged a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 7-2 win over Detroit.

Foudy, who was up from AHL Colorado with Logan O'Connor (lower body) unavailable, potted his first NHL goal to finish up the scoring. He skated on the fourth line in what could be a short stay with the parent club. O'Connor is day-to-day while Valeri Nichushkin (personal) nears a return, and the Avalanche acquired Casey Mittelstadt in a trade Wednesday. All three could be ready to go Friday at home against the Wild.