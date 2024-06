Innala signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Avalanche on Thursday.

Innala had 16 goals and 28 points in 42 regular-season contests with Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League in 2023-24. He also had 11 goals and 15 points across 14 playoff games this year. The 26-year-old was never drafted by an NHL team, and this will be his first pro stint in North America.