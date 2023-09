Hanzel will participate in the Rookie Faceoff Tournament that begins Friday in Las Vegas, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Hanzel, who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 Draft, played in the WHL for the Seattle Thunderbirds last season. Because of the logjam in the organization's defenseman pipeline, there's a good chance Hanzel will return to the WHL for the 2023 season.