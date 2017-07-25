Graham signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Avalanche on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Graham split time between the ECHL and AHL last season, notching 25 points (six goals, 19 assists) in 24 games with the Missouri Mavericks and nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 19 games with AHL Bridgeport. The 23-year-old blueliner will likely spend the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign in the minors, so this is just an organizational depth signing for Colorado.