Graham was placed on waivers Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The blueliner has split each of his three pro seasons between the AHL and lower-level ECHL, but is likely to spend the entirety of 2017-18 with AHL San Antonio. While anything is possible, Graham's unlikely to make his way on to an NHL roster in the near future.

