Vesey was traded to Colorado from the Rangers on Saturday, along with Ryan Lindgren and Hank Kempf, for Calvin de Haan, Juuso Parssinen and a second and fourth-round pick in 2025, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Vesey had four goals and two assists over 33 games with New York this season. He will be a bottom-six forward with the Avalanche down the stretch.