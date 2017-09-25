Cannata was waived by the Avalance on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sportsreports.

Cannata -- who split time between the AHL and ECHL last year -- is still looking to make his NHL debut. Suiting up in an NHL contest is probably a long shot for the netminder as he will probably spend the 2017-18 campaign with AHL San Antonio, where he will compete with Spencer Martin for ice time.