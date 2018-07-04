Cannata inked a one-year contract with Colorado on Monday.

Considering the team recently acquired Philipp Grubauer, it's unlikely Cannata will make his NHL debut this season, instead spending another year developing his game in the minors. In fact, the netminder saw action in just five AHL contests last year, having logged the majority of 2017-18 with ECHL Colorado. With the Eagles, the 28-year-old went 21-5-1 with a .931 save percentage.