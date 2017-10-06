Avalanche's Joe Colborne: Clears waivers, heads to AHL
Colborne was reassigned to AHL San Antonio after clearing waivers Thursday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
The 27-year-old hasn't appeared in an AHL contest since representing the Marlies in 2012-13. Ignore him in all fantasy settings.
