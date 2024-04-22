Kiviranta posted an assist and two hits in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Jets in Game 1.

Kiviranta played just four of the Avalanche's last 15 regular-season games, and he went seven contests without a point prior to Sunday. The 28-year-old is likely to occupy a bottom-six role during the playoffs. He had nine points, 78 hits and 48 shots on net over 56 regular-season appearances.