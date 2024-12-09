Kiviranta recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Devils.
Kiviranta has a goal and an assist over four games in December, surpassing his point total (one) from all of November. The 28-year-old remains in a third-line role, but he's not very notable on offense, instead making most of his impact through physical play. The winger has five goals, two assists, 32 shots on net ,48 hits and a plus-2 rating over 29 contests this season.
