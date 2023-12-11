Kiviranta (illness) is questionable to play Monday against Calgary, per Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.
Kiviranta's availability for Monday's matchup versus Calgary may not be determined until closer to puck drop. If he can't play. Fredrik Olofsson might draw back into the lineup. Kiviranta has chipped in two goals, five points, 16 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and 21 hits in 14 outings this campaign.
