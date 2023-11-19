Kiviranta notched an assist, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Kiviranta is up to four points through three games with the Avalanche. He was able to chip in against his former team Saturday, setting up Andrew Cogliano's insurance tally in the third period. Kiviranta has also collected five shots on net, four hits and a plus-4 rating. He's quickly earned some job stability in a fourth-line role, though his current scoring pace is not something the 27-year-old should be expected to maintain in the long run.