Kiviranta scored a goal on two shots, dished two assists, added two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Ducks.

Kiviranta made a big impact in his second game with the Avalanche. He helped out on goals by linemates Fredrik Olofsson and Andrew Cogliano in addition to scoring his first goal with his new team. Kiviranta has added two hits and four shots over his two outings, though he's unlikely to see much more than a bottom-six role going forward.