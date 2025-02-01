Kiviranta scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Kiviranta snapped a 16-game goal drought, which began Dec. 27 after he had a hat trick versus the Kraken on Dec. 22. The 28-year-old winger is not one to score consistently, so it's no surprise there was a long gap between goals. He's at 11 goals, 16 points, 60 shots on net, 79 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-5 rating across 53 appearances in what's already a career year for the Finn.