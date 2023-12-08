Kiviranta scored a goal on one shot and added one hit over 7:44 of ice time in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Kiviranta found himself on ice with Nathan MacKinnon, who bulled his way into the Winnipeg zone and fed the bottom-six forward for the Avalanche's second goal. It wasn't immediately ruled a score, but a video review confirmed it. The tally was Kiviranta's second and snapped a 10-game drought. Under optimal circumstances -- all forwards are healthy and Colorado isn't double-shifting its stars while playing from behind -- Kiviranta isn't on the ice with offensive talent like MacKinnon.