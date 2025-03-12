Kiviranta scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to Minnesota.

His goal came at the 14:20 mark of the third period when he tipped in a lofted backhand shot from Samuel Girard in the high slot Kiviranta isn't really known for his offense, but he now has 15 goals (six assists) in 66 games this season. And right now, he's on a four-game, four-goal streak. This run is lightning in the proverbial bottle for Kiviranta, but you can't ignore the heat. He may help you in the next couple of games if you're streaming.