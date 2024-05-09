Kiviranta (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's Game 2 against Dallas, according to Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette.
Kiviranta has missed the Avalanche's past three contests due to the injury. He had three goals and nine points in 56 regular-season outings in 2023-24. Kiviranta has also registered an assist in three playoff appearances this year.
More News
-
Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: Set to miss Game 1•
-
Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: Not ready to play•
-
Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: Traveling with team•
-
Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: Absent from warmups•
-
Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: Chips in with helper•