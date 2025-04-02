Kiviranta (lower body) is set to draw back into the lineup Wednesday versus Chicago, according to Conor McGahey of Altitude TV.
Kiviranta last played March 25. He has 16 goals and 23 points in 72 appearances with the Avalanche in 2024-25. His return might result in Jimmy Vesey being a healthy scratch.
More News
-
Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: Available to play•
-
Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: Won't return against Calgary•
-
Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: Remains out Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: Won't play Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: Tallies in big first period•
-
Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: Four-game goal streak•