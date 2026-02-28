Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: In concussion protocol
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kiviranta is in the concussion protocol, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports Saturday.
Kiviranta sustained the injury during Thursday's game against Minnesota. He was already expected to miss Saturday's match versus Chicago, but Kiviranta being in the concussion protocol means he will probably miss additional time. Zakhar Bardakov will likely play regularly on the fourth line during Kiviranta's absence.
