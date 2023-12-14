Kiviranta was inactive for Wednesday's game against the Sabres.

Kiviranta, who missed Monday's game against Calgary due to illness, practiced Tuesday and was part of Wednesday's morning skate, but he ceded ice time on the fourth line to Ben Meyers. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar told Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now that Kiviranta is back and feeling better, but the coach decided to roll with the lineup that produced an exciting comeback win over the Flames.