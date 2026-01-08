Kiviranta (lower body) is considered week-to-week, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports Thursday.

Kiviranta is still expected to be ready for the Olympics, which does emphasize that his time on the shelf will be measured in weeks, not months. The Finnish forward has a goal and four points in 21 outings in 2025-26. Zakhar Bardakov is likely to remain in the lineup while Kiviranta is unavailable.