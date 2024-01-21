Kiviranta had an assist, two shots, one block and one hit over 12:03 of ice time in Saturday's 7-4 win over Philadelphia.

As the third line's shift was ending, Kiviranta picked up the secondary assist on a tally by Nathan MacKinnon, who had just come off the bench to replace Ryan Johansen. Other than that, it was not a good day for the line, which was on ice for three of the Flyers' four goals. His spot on the active roster could be in jeopardy when Artturi Lehkonen (neck) returns, which could occur Wednesday against the Capitals.