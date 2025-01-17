Kiviranta notched an assist, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Kiviranta has three helpers over 10 games since the holiday break. The 28-year-old had five goals across three contests leading into the break, and that uptick in production has earned him a larger role in the Avalanche's middle six as the team deals with some injuries at forward. Kiviranta is at 15 points, 54 shots on net, 73 hits and a plus-5 rating through 46. As long as he's on the second line, he's worth consideration in fantasy formats that reward his physical play.