Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: Nabs helper Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kiviranta notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
This was Kiviranta's second game back after he missed 10 due to a lower-body injury. He's reclaimed a fourth-line role since his return. He's now at five points, 17 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-1 rating over 23 appearances in 2025-26. Without an uptick in offense, Kiviranta is poor option for most fantasy formats.
