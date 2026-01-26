Kiviranta notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

This was Kiviranta's second game back after he missed 10 due to a lower-body injury. He's reclaimed a fourth-line role since his return. He's now at five points, 17 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-1 rating over 23 appearances in 2025-26. Without an uptick in offense, Kiviranta is poor option for most fantasy formats.