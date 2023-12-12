Kiviranta (illness) will not suit up Monday against the Flames, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.
Kiviranta will miss his first game since joining the Avalanche in November. He's notched two goals and five points through 14 games. Fredrik Olofsson will likely jump back in the lineup during Kiviranta's absence.
