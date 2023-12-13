Kiviranta (illness) was on the ice for Tuesday's optional practice, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Kiviranta was unavailable for Monday's game against the Flames and replaced by Ben Meyers, who scored a goal in the win over Calgary. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said Meyers, who also participated in the optional practice, will get another look Wednesday at home against the Sabres. Someone will be scratched to clear the way for Meyers, which could mean Kiviranta will not suit up.