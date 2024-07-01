Kiviranta inked a one-year, two-way contract with Colorado on Monday.

In his first season with the Avs, Kiviranta played in 56 regular-season contests in which he notched three goals, six assists and 78 hits. The 28-year-old winger's lack of offensive upside likely factored into the team's decision to only offer him a two-way deal. While Kiviranta should make the Opening Night roster, he is far from a lock as evidenced by his contract.