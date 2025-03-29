Now Playing

Kiviranta (lower body) isn't available Saturday versus St. Louis, per Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.

Kiviranta is set to miss his second straight game. He has 16 goals, 23 points, 103 hits and 34 blocks in 72 outings with the Avalanche in 2024-25. Kiviranta's next opportunity to return will come Monday versus Calgary.

