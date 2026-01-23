Kiviranta (lower body) will be in action versus Philadelphia on Friday, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Kiviranta returns following a 10-game stint on injured reserve due to his lower-body injury. The 29-year-old winger has scored just once in 21 outings with the Avs this year, but will slot into a third-line role for Ross Colton, who was ruled out with a lower-body problem of his own.