Kiviranta agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Colorado on Friday.

Kiviranta returns to the Avs after racking up 16 goals and seven helpers -- both career highs -- in 79 regular-season contests last year. Despite the solid overall numbers, it was an underwhelming end to the campaign for the 29-year-old winger, as he ended the year mired in a 15-game pointless streak, including the playoffs. With Kiviranta back under contract, he figures to slot into a bottom-six role for the club.