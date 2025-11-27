Kiviranta scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

Kiviranta saw 13:19 of ice time in his return from a 17-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The 29-year-old winger's return bolsters the Avalanche's forward depth, though he's unlikely to see enough ice time in scoring situations to make a big impact in fantasy. The goal was his first point in six outings this season to go with six shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-2 rating.