Kiviranta scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Kiviranta picked up his first goal and second point over four games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The winger is up to two goals, six points, 18 shots and 35 hits through 25 appearances. Kiviranta will continue to fill a primarily defensive role in the Avalanche's bottom six -- don't expect him to approach the pace that yielded 16 goals and 23 points in 79 regular-season outings last year.