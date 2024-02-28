Kiviranta scored a goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

The Stars were on the board one minute into the game, but Kiviranta provided a quick response. The goal snapped a 12-game point drought for the 27-year-old winger, who hadn't scored since Dec. 7. He's at three tallies, eight points, 41 shots on net, 63 hits and a minus-1 rating through 45 appearances. Despite the lack of offense, Kiviranta has seen steady fourth-line minutes, though he may be at risk of losing his place once Valeri Nichushkin (personal) is cleared to play by the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.