Kiviranta (lower body) took the ice in a non-contact jersey Wednesday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Kiviranta was ruled out indefinitely back in mid-October and is just getting back on the ice for the first time. As such, fantasy managers probably shouldn't be expecting him back in the short term, but at least he appears to be trending in the right direction. In five games before getting hurt, the Finn failed to register a point while recording three shots, nine hits and two blocks.