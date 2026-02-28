default-cbs-image
Kiviranta (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Chicago, per Colleen Flynn of Colorado Hockey Now.

Kiviranta is considered day-to-day after sustaining the injury during Thursday's game against Minnesota. He has two goals and seven points in 30 appearances in 2025-26. Zakhar Bardakov is expected to draw back into the lineup due to Kiviranta's absence.

