Kiviranta had an assist, two shots on net and three hits over 15:14 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 win over Toronto.

Kiviranta had the secondary assist on Ross Colton's empty-netter and snapped a 14-game drought without a point. He took shifts on the second line Saturday, as the Avalanche were without Valeri Nichushkin (illness), and had a season-high TOI. When all hands are healthy, Kiviranta skates on the fourth line.