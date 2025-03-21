Kiviranta scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Kiviranta has five goals over nine contests in March. He scored the Avalanche's fourth goal in seven minutes in the first period of Thursday's win, chasing Linus Ullmark with the tally. Kiviranta has had some productive stretches in a bottom-six role this season, leading to a career year of 16 goals, 22 points, 77 shots on net, 98 hits and a plus-13 rating through 70 appearances.