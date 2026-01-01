default-cbs-image
Kiviranta (lower body) will join the Avalanche on their upcoming road trip, which begins Saturday in Carolina, per Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.

Kiviranta missed Wednesday's 6-1 win over St. Louis. He has a goal and four points in 21 outings in 2025-26. Kiviranta will likely be part of the fourth line if he's available Saturday.

