Kiviranta missed practice due to illness ahead of Thursday's clash with the Rangers, Brennan Vogt of The-Rink.com reports.

Kiviranta hasn't played for the Avs since March 13 versus Vancouver, a stretch of five games, so his illness is unlikely to significantly impact the lineup. The fact that the winger has notched just one goal in his last 39 appearances while adding just three helpers, few fantasy players will even notice his absence.