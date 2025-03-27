Kiviranta (lower body) won't be in the lineup against the Kings on Thursday, according to Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Kiviranta will miss at least one game, and his next chance to play will come versus St. Louis on Saturday. He has 16 goals, 23 points, 77 shots on net and 103 hits in 72 appearances this season. Miles Wood will replace Kiviranta in Thursday's lineup.