Kiviranta (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Senators, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Kiviranta didn't travel with the Avalanche during their recent road trip, and he'll remain sidelined as the team returns home Thursday. However, head coach Jared Bednar said Thursday that Kiviranta is expected back well before the Olympic break, so the 29-year-old seems unlikely to be facing a long-term absence.