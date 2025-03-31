Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Kiviranta (lower body) won't play in Monday's game against the Flames, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Kiviranta continues to deal with a lower-body injury, and he'll be sidelined for a third consecutive game Monday. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but his next chance to suit up will be Wednesday in Chicago.

More News