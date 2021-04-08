Johansson gave up one goal on one shot in relief of Philipp Grubauer during Wednesday's 8-3 blowout loss to the Wild.

Johansson entered the game in mop-up duty and didn't face much traffic. Kevin Fiala finished his hat trick on the power play on the only shot Johansson faced. The 25-year-old goalie shouldn't be expected to play much down the stretch, even as Grubauer has given up 11 goals in his last two games.