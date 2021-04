Johansson was reassigned to the active roster Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Johansson continues to handle No. 2 duties behind Devan Dubnyk with Philipp Grubauer still residing on the COVID-19 list after a positive test. Johansson has performed well in five appearances this season, going 3-0-2 along with a 1.87 GAA and .929 save percentage over that span. The 25-year-old is likely in line for backup duties for Thursday's game against St. Louis.