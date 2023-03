Johansson allowed a goal on 30 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Johansson won his second straight outing, though he had a very favorable matchup Monday. The 27-year-old netminder has yielded five goals on 73 shots over three appearances this season while adding a 2-0-0 record. As the Avalanche continue to solidify their playoff positioning, Alexandar Georgiev figures to receive the bulk of the starts.