Johansson stopped 16 of 18 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Johansson wasn't overly challenged in the contest, although the two goals he allowed made it a close game. The Swede improved to 4-6-2 in 14 appearances between the Avalanche and the Sabres this season. Johansson has a 3.01 GAA and an .894 save percentage overall. Philipp Grubauer will likely handle the goaltending duties Monday versus the Golden Knights, but Johansson could play against the Kings on either Wednesday or Thursday.